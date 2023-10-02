October 2, 2023
Opposition say Poland's role in EU at stake in upcoming election
The last chance to save Polish democracy... That's what the country's opposition has called the upcoming general election. Poland's former prime minister is leading the push for change... Calling on voters to throw out a government that's been distancing itself from the EU and its values. Political analysts say the outcome is likely to have implications far beyond Poland's borders. Melinda Nucifora has more.
