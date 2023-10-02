October 2, 2023
Djibouti seeks global shipping hub status
Djibouti's ports are a gateway into East Africa, and a vital shipping lane connecting Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Initially built to serve neighbouring Ethiopia's import needs, the nation is now expanding its port operations to attract new partners and aims to become a global shipping hub. And Adesewa Josh went to find out exactly how they hope to achieve this.
