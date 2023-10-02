WORLD
One on One Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh
In the aftermath of recent coups in former French colonies, African nations are increasingly exploring new partnerships beyond their traditional ties with France. Russia, China, India, and Türkiye are emerging as potential alternative options. Djibouti is considered strategically important, hosting a number of major military bases, including those of France, the US and China. It plays a central role in this shifting geopolitical landscape. TRT World sat down with Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh to talk about the wave of coups in the region, the actors in the Sudan crisis and his country's prospects in the shifting politics of the region.
October 2, 2023
