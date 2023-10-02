BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Brussels unlocks $172B in new funds, recovery loans for Spain
Spain has already received $38.9 billion in the first three approved payments.
Brussels unlocks $172B in new funds, recovery loans for Spain
The Commission's clearance of a further $87 billion  in loans, yet to be confirmed by the European Council [Photo: AA] / AA
October 2, 2023

Spain is set to receive a total of $172 billion of European Union pandemic recovery funds after Brussels announced the approval of the country's request for $93.71 billion in relief loans and RePowerEU financing.

Spain had been allocated $73.2 billion in grants, and will receive an additional $8.1 billion after a recalculation, plus another $2.74 billion to offset the energy price shock in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Commission's clearance of a further $87.4 billion in loans, yet to be confirmed by the European Council, immediately unlocks $1.5 billion in REPowerEU pre-financing and allows it to request a loan disbursement of up to $15.7 billion within 2023, according to the new payment schedule.

RelatedFrance, Spain move toward reopening as global economies suffer

Supply chain disruptions

In addition, Brussels has agreed to modify the initial recovery plan presented by Madrid in 2021, accepting as many as 52 changes to the initial draft in the face "objective circumstances".

The most significant change is the cancellation of Spain's commitment to implement a pay-as-you-go system for motorway use as a disincentive for polluting transport. Madrid has now committed instead to boosting rail freight transport.

Brussels also accepted that Spain had been unable to achieve some of its milestones and reforms due to early elections in July and that inflation and supply chain disruptions have altered some targets.

These changes are key for Spain to be able to request the fourth disbursement of the grants, worth a further $10.5 billion within 2023.

RelatedJust as Spain’s economy was recovering, coronavirus threatens new crisis
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us