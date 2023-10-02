TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK terrorist responsible for Ankara attack identified
Following DNA analysis, Turkish authorities successfully identified the terrorist responsible for the recent Ankara attack, confirming his affiliation with the PKK terrorist organisation.
PKK terrorist responsible for Ankara attack identified
Efforts and investigations to identify the other terrorist continue, the Interior Ministry says. / Photo: AA
October 2, 2023

One of the two terrorists responsible for Sunday’s attack in the Turkish capital Ankara has been identified, the Interior Ministry said.

The PKK terrorist, Hasan Oguz, codenamed Kanivar Erdal, was identified as a result of research and DNA analysis, the ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Efforts and investigations to identify the other terrorist continue, it added.

At 9.30 am local time (0630 GMT) on Sunday, a terrorist suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the General Directorate of Security.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries, while the other terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance.

The injured police officers are still being treated, and their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Turkish interior minister.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedTwo police officers injured in terror attack in Turkish capital Ankara
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us