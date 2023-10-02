TÜRKİYE
Erdogan extends condolences to family of Ankara attack victim killed by PKK
The Interior Ministry reveals that the perpetrators of a foiled terrorist attack in Ankara, where a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the General Directorate of Security, had used Mikail Bozlagan's stolen vehicle.
Mikail Bozlagan, the Turkish citizen killed by the PKK terror group, worked as a veterinary health technician. / Photo: AA
October 2, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended his condolences to the family of Mikail Bozlagan, who was killed by the PKK terrorist group.

Erdogan sent a message to Bozlagan's family, conveying his condolences and offering his sympathy on Monday.

The perpetrators of Sunday’s foiled terrorist attack in the Turkish capital Ankara used a car they stole from a civilian they murdered, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The links of one of the dead attackers to the terrorist group PKK have been confirmed, the ministry said, adding that an investigation of the other terrorist continues.

The vehicle used in the attack was stolen from a Turkish citizen named Mikail Bozlagan, who worked as a veterinary health technician in Develi in the central Kayseri province, said the ministry.

He was murdered by the terrorists and his vehicle was stolen, according to the statement.

Two police officers were slightly injured when one of the two terrorists on Sunday morning blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in the capital.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedPKK terrorist responsible for Ankara attack identified
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
