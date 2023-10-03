European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson has issued a stark warning about the escalating threat of far-right extremism in Europe.

During the inaugural "Counterterrorism Financing Forum" held in Brussels on Monday, Johansson stressed the need for international cooperation in the fight against terror financing.

She emphasised that far-right extremism is on the rise in Europe, posing an increasingly serious terrorism threat.

"Far-right terrorism is a growing threat in Europe," Johansson declared.

She went on to highlight the audacious activities of far-right violent extremists, who have begun to operate more openly, including organising rock concerts and marketing commercial products to fund their extremist agendas.

One of the major challenges in combating this rising threat, Johansson said, is the blurred line between far-right extremism and terrorism.

The use of cryptocurrencies and the establishment of fake charitable organisations have further complicated efforts to distinguish between the two, she added.