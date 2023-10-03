WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU commissioner warns Europe of far-right terrorism as growing menace
EU Commissioner Johansson warns of surging far-right extremism in Europe, with extremists operating openly, including organising rock concerts and marketing commercial products to fund their agendas.
EU commissioner warns Europe of far-right terrorism as growing menace
"Far-right terrorism is a growing threat in Europe," Johansson declared. / Photo: AP
October 3, 2023

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson has issued a stark warning about the escalating threat of far-right extremism in Europe.

During the inaugural "Counterterrorism Financing Forum" held in Brussels on Monday, Johansson stressed the need for international cooperation in the fight against terror financing.

She emphasised that far-right extremism is on the rise in Europe, posing an increasingly serious terrorism threat.

"Far-right terrorism is a growing threat in Europe," Johansson declared.

She went on to highlight the audacious activities of far-right violent extremists, who have begun to operate more openly, including organising rock concerts and marketing commercial products to fund their extremist agendas.

One of the major challenges in combating this rising threat, Johansson said, is the blurred line between far-right extremism and terrorism.

The use of cryptocurrencies and the establishment of fake charitable organisations have further complicated efforts to distinguish between the two, she added.

RelatedThe rise of Europe's far-right
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us