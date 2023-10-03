October 3, 2023
Trump appears in Manhattan court in fraud trial
Former US President Donald Trump's fraud trial got under way in Manhattan on Monday. Trump and his sons are charged with inflating the value of his assets to secure better loan and insurance terms. He now risks losing his business in New York and paying millions of dollars in fines. TRT World correspondent Frank Ucciardo has more on the story from the courthouse.
