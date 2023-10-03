CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Nations pledge to raise $12B to save coral reefs hit by climate crisis
The 'Coral Reef Breakthrough' includes a pledge to double the area of coral reefs under protection from the current estimate of around 60,000 square kilometres.
Nations pledge to raise $12B to save coral reefs hit by climate crisis
This underwater photograph taken on September 24, 2023 shows a sea turtle swimming among dead corals of a reef in Baa Atoll in Maldives. Photo: Mladen Antonov/AFP
October 3, 2023

A coalition of 45 countries have pledged to raise $12 billion for conservation and restoration of coral reefs, which are threatened worldwide by the effects of the growing climate crisis.

The "Coral Reef Breakthrough" was announced on Tuesday by a network of nations that account for three-quarters of the world's coral reefs.

It includes a pledge to double the area of coral reefs under protection from the current estimate of around 60,000 square kilometres (23,000 square miles), and restore some 10,500 sq km.

The plan, announced by the International Coral Reef Initiative, includes a headline pledge to secure $12 billion in investments from public and private sources by 2030.

"This investment will enable more effective coral reef management including water quality management, coastal management, and local and regional regulations," the group announced.

Still, that figure compares with the estimated $174.5 billion a year that a 2020 study estimated was needed to plug the gap in funding for ocean conservation more broadly.

RelatedReef nurseries in UAE restore corals bleached due to rising temperature

The pledge comes with coral reefs around the world under particularly acute stress because of record warm seas this year.

Marine heatwaves — episodes of abnormally high water temperatures — have become more frequent and intense.

Oceans have absorbed 90 percent of the excess heat produced since the dawn of the industrial age, according to scientists.

This excess heat continues to accumulate as greenhouse gases build up in the Earth's atmosphere, mainly from burning oil, gas and coal.

Warmer water can cause stressed corals to expel the algae that lives in symbiosis with them, providing them with nutrients and giving them colour.

This bleaching process can result in coral death if temperatures remain too high for the algae to return, devastating the ecosystems that rely on reefs.

Mass bleaching has already been reported this year in Florida, with concern that the worst may be ahead as the El Nino seasonal weather pattern is often associated with bleaching events.

RelatedSummer heatwave 'bleaches' vast majority of Great Barrier Reef
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us