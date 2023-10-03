WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Critical juncture': UN seeks $526M to tackle extreme hunger in South Sudan
People are getting less than 300 grams of food per day, 90 percent of families have gone multiple days without eating, says South Sudan director of WFP.
'Critical juncture': UN seeks $526M to tackle extreme hunger in South Sudan
The humanitarian situation on the Sudan-South Sudan border is at a 'critical juncture' [Photo: AP] / AP
October 3, 2023

The UN World Food Program (WFP) has said that it needs over $526M for hunger response in South Sudan as the "urgency is looming".

This year the WFP received "less than half" of the funding that it needed, and the next year is "equally concerning," the food agency's South Sudan director told a UN briefing in Geneva on Monday.

"Basically, half the funding means half the food assistance, and in order to reach as many people as possible, we have reduced rations to 50 percent, meaning people are getting less than 300 grams of food per day, and this includes those people arriving from Sudan," Mary-Ellen McGroarty said.

Sudan has been mired by fighting between the army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April, in a conflict that has killed 5,000 people and displaced more than 5.2 million, according to UN figures.

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabian and US mediators have failed to end the violence.

"Continuing in this manner means that we are unable to break the cycle of entrenched hunger and provide a way out for families facing extreme hunger," McGroarty stressed. "We are barely pulling people back from the cliff edge of desperation."

RelatedThousands of South Sudanese flee fighting in Sudan to return home

'Critical juncture'

The humanitarian situation on the Sudan-South Sudan border is at a "critical juncture," she warned, adding that the "urgency is looming."

According to recent data collected by the WFP, she said, 90 percent of the families have gone multiple days without eating and are experiencing moderate to severe food insecurity. Meanwhile, one in five children are malnourished.

Almost 300,000 people have so far crossed from Sudan to South Sudan since the conflict began in April and still 1,000 people continue to arrive daily, she added.

"The families that we see crossing today are much much more vulnerable and food insecure than those that arrived at in the early weeks of the conflict," she said and warned:

"And it's getting worse."

RelatedGenesis of the South Sudan conflict
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us