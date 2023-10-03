WORLD
2 MIN READ
Spanish king asks Pedro Sanchez to get parliament's mandate as PM
In an inconclusive general election on July 23, Sanchez's Spanish Socialist Workers Party secured fewer seats than the conservatives of Alberto Nunez Feijoo.
Spanish king asks Pedro Sanchez to get parliament's mandate as PM
Sanchez was yet to share with her his suggested schedule for the investiture vote [Photo: AFP] / AFP
October 3, 2023

Spain's King Felipe has nominated acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to face a parliamentary vote for a new mandate after his conservative rival failed in his bid to become premier last week, lower house speaker Francina Armengol told reporters.

Sanchez said on Tuesday he would start talks with the main parties on Wednesday, "without wasting time", and starting with his Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz, the head of leftist Sumar.

Sanchez has been adamant that he can muster enough support for his candidacy.

"I've accepted the task given to me by the head of state... I am willing to work to form as soon as possible a progressive coalition government with enough support to guarantee the stability that the country needs," Sanchez told reporters.

RelatedBrussels unlocks $172B in new funds, recovery loans for Spain

To reach the threshold of votes needed to stay in office, he will have to woo Catalan and Basque parties, some of which advocate their regions' independence from Madrid.

Addressing the divisive issue, Sanchez said one of his government's main pillars would be working for the coexistence and concord between Spaniards, especially in Catalonia.

Armengol said Sanchez was yet to share with her his suggested schedule for the investiture vote.

If no candidate secures a majority by November 27, a repeat election has to be called.

RelatedWith Feijoo out, Spain's Sanchez seeks Catalan support to remain PM
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us