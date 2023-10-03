WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye Strikes PKK Targets in Northern Iraq Following Terrorist Attack in Ankara
Turkiye has launched several air strikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq following Sunday's terrorist attack in Ankara. The Turkish defence ministry says it struck dozens of targets, destroying shelters and weapons depots. The PKK terror group claimed responsibility for Sunday's suicide bombing outside the interior ministry building, which injured two police officers. The bombing took place just hours before parliament was set to re-open. Turkiye's interior ministry says the two terror suspects killed a driver in Kayseri - stole the vehicle and drove more than 250 kilometres to Ankara. One attacker died after detonating explosives, while the other was killed during the resulting police shootout. The PKK, which maintains bases in northern Iraq, has waged a four-decade long war against Turkiye, killing tens of thousands of people. Speaking to lawmakers, President Erdogan vowed Turkiye will continue to fight terrorism. Guests: Mehmet Celik Editorial Coordinator at Daily Sabah Bilgehan Ozturk Researcher at SETA
STK THUMBNAIL / TRT World
October 3, 2023
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us