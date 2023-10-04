WORLD
2 MIN READ
Canada picks Greg Fergus as first Black House speaker
House of Commons makes Liberal Party lawmaker the first Black Canadian to hold the powerful post after previous speaker quit over unknowingly inviting a former Nazi soldier to parliament.
Canada picks Greg Fergus as first Black House speaker
Newly elected Speaker Greg Fergus in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on October 3, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
October 4, 2023

Canada's Parliament has elected Greg Fergus as its first Black speaker, following his predecessor's resignation over the public celebration of a Ukrainian veteran who fought for the Nazis.

Fergus, a Liberal MP, said on Tuesday that the Commons is where "hard debates will happen," but urged lawmakers to "treat each other with respect."

"There can be no dialogue unless there is a mutual understanding of respect."

As speaker of the chamber, his role is to chair House of Commons debates and enforce parliamentary rules while remaining impartial, only voting to break ties.

Fergus was escorted arm in arm into the House of Commons by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and opposition leader Pierre Poilievre, as is tradition.

Congratulating him for being the first Black Canadian to become speaker, Trudeau said, "This should be inspiring for all Canadians, especially younger generations who want to get into politics."

First elected as a member of Parliament in 2015, Fergus founded the parliamentary Black caucus. He also served as Trudeau's parliamentary secretary.

His new role as speaker must start with "restoring the honour of this chamber," Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the New Democrats said.

During a recent visit to parliament by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the former speaker, Anthony Rota, had hailed an elderly Ukrainian immigrant from his district as a hero, prompting a standing ovation.

He resigned after it was revealed that the veteran had served in a Nazi-linked military unit.

RelatedCanadian parliament speaker resigns over tribute to Nazi veteran
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us