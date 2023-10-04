WORLD
2 MIN READ
One killed as earthquakes trigger landslides in Nepal
Two quakes of magnitude 6.3 and 5.3 struck about half an hour apart in the Bajhang district bordering India, injuring at least 16 people.
One killed as earthquakes trigger landslides in Nepal
Rescuers had found some human remains indicating the missing woman had been killed. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 4, 2023

Rescue workers in Nepal dug with shovels and their bare hands as they searched for a woman killed the previous day when she was swept away by a landslide triggered by an earthquake, police said.

Rescuers had found some human remains indicating the missing woman had been killed, police official Dipesh Chaudhary said on Wednesday from the scene of the landslide at Okhal village, adding that no other reports of deaths had come in.

Two quakes, of magnitude 6.3 and 5.3, struck about half an hour apart in the Bajhang district bordering India on Tuesday, bringing down several houses, injuring at least 16 people, setting off landslides and severing a main road.

Mountainous Nepal, which is regularly jolted by earthquakes, is still rebuilding after two major earthquakes in 2015 killed almost 9,000 people and destroyed whole sections of towns and cities along with centuries-old temples.

RelatedSeveral people dead after powerful earthquake hits Nepal, rattles New Delhi
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us