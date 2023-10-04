October 4, 2023
Former US president says fraud case is a 'scam'
Former US president Donald Trump has been back in court for the second day of his multi-million dollar fraud trial. He again launched a verbal attack on the New York Attorney General who's prosecuting the case. Meanwhile, Hunter Biden, the son of the current president was also in court, on firearms charges. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports
