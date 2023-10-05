October 5, 2023
Malian crisis raises civil war concerns amid uncertainties
Malians have suffered from security crises for years, but recent attacks in the historic city of Timbuktu have raised concerns of civil war. With the changing dynamics of successive coups and the loss of its UN peacekeeping force by the end of this year, the road ahead is looking uncertain. TRT World's Busra Goktas explains.
