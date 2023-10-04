US House votes to oust Republican Speaker McCarthy from office

For the first time in US history, members of the House of Representatives have voted to remove their speaker. The motion to oust Kevin McCarthy from his post was brought by far-right Republican congressman, Matt Gaetz. He accused McCarthy of failing to follow through on guarantees he made to hard-liners upon his election. He's also accused of striking a secret deal with the White House to maintain military aid to Ukraine as part of a package to continue government funding. Craig Boswell in Washington reports on an unprecedented day in American politics.