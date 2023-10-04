WORLD
Romania Plans to Purchase F-35 Jets Worth $6.5 Billion From US
Romania is preparing for the most expensive purchase in the history of its armed forces. The Romanian defence minister has officially requested legislative approval to start the first phase of modernizing its air force. In April, Romania's supreme defence council approved the purchase, and with parliament's approval, the process would start this year. The military is planning to spend 6.5 billion dollars for 32 F-35 fighter aircraft. The amount also covers engines, staff training, logistical support, and ammunition. In the second phase, it also plans to buy one squadron of 16 jets. The Romanian military already has 17 F-16s purchased from Portugal in 2017. The country also paid 409 million dollars to Norway for another 32 military aircraft. But the life span of the Norwegian aircraft is limited to 10 years. Accordingly, the F-35 program is expected to come on line after 2030. Romania shares a 650-km border with Ukraine, and this proximity to the war next door has made the Balkan country uneasy about its military strength. In the wake of the war in Ukraine, NATO and the European Union have also raised their defence spending to around 2.5% of GDP. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
October 4, 2023
