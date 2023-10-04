TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye committed to secure international recognition of TRNC: Ankara
Turkish Foreign Minister laments that the Cyprus issue has been left unresolved by the international community for many years.
Türkiye committed to secure international recognition of TRNC: Ankara
Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots. / Photo: AA
October 4, 2023

Ankara continues its efforts to secure international recognition for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

"We will continue to do our best to ensure that the Turkish Cypriot State is recognised in the international community," Fidan told a news conference with his Turkish Cypriot counterpart Tahsin Ertugruloglu in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

Fidan said that Turkish foreign policy toward the Island of Cyprus is focused on the status of the TRNC in the international community and the welfare and security of the Turkish Cypriots.

The Cyprus issue has been left unresolved by the international community for many years, Fidan said, adding: "The main purpose here has been an approach that highlights the rights and interests of the Greek Cypriot side while leaving the rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots far behind, if possible, ignoring them."

Turning to the use of energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, Fidan said: "Frankly, I think waiting for the final solution on the Island to benefit from the energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean is not a good situation for both the region and the world."

He said that it is possible for both parties to use the energy potential that will benefit equally "without the need to wait for a political solution."

RelatedSovereignty, equality of Northern Cyprus prerequisites for negotiations: TRNC president

Two-state solution

For his part, Ertugruloglu said the Cyprus problem is a national cause.

"It is not only the cause of our homeland but also the cause of the Turkic world. It is a matter of the rights, laws and interests of the Turkic world in the Eastern Mediterranean," he added.

The Turkish Cypriot side made suggestions for the joint utilisation of energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, the minister said, adding the suggestions have always been rejected by the Greek Cypriot side.

"The underlying reason for the rejections is that the world has treated them as if you were the 'State of the Republic of Cyprus'. Therefore, they already see themselves as the rulers of the Island," he added.

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Türkiye fully supports a two-state solution on the island based on sovereign equality and equal international status between its two states.

RelatedErdogan's call to recognise Northern Cyprus meaningful: TRNC foreign minister
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us