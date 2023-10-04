WORLD
Who Dug a Tunnel Into Montenegro’s Courthouse Evidence Room?
In Montenegro police discovered an underground tunnel linking an apartment with a nearby storeroom of the Podgorica High Court. The depot was preserving seized drugs, weapons, and other evidence. The president of the court said that weapons linked to five cases are missing. Six people have been charged with theft, criminal association, and eliminating. Montenegro, a NATO member is considered one of the main drug smuggling routes towards Western Europe. And fighting against crime and corruption is one of the main pillars in its drive to join the EU. Mirjana Miladinovic has this story from Podgorica. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
October 4, 2023
