Türkiye hits several PKK targets in Iraq, 'neutralises' numerous terrorists
Turkish aircraft hit terrorist targets in the northern Iraqi regions of Metina, Hakurk, Gara, Qandil, and Asos, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.
Turkish Armed Forces destroyed 22 hideouts and ammunition depots in northern Iraq on Wednesday. /Photo: AA / Others
October 4, 2023

Turkish security forces have carried out operations against PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, "neutralising" several of them while targeting 22 hideouts and ammunition depots, the National Defense Ministry said.

During the operations, Turkish aircraft hit terrorist targets in the northern Iraqi regions of Metina, Hakurk, Gara, Qandil, and Asos, said a ministry statement on Wednesday.

"A total of 22 targets, including caves, shelters, hideouts, and depots, found to be used by the separatist terrorist organisation (PKK) and containing responsible-level terrorists, were destroyed in the air operations," it said.

"Maximum use of domestic and national ammunition was employed in the operations, resulting in the effective neutralisation of numerous terrorists," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The attacks came just days after an attack on police headquarters in the capital Ankara was committed by two terrorists with clear links to the PKK, according to the Interior Ministry. In the attack, one terrorist blew himself up and the other was killed.

Two Turkish police officers were slightly injured in the attack.

PKK/YPG facilities in Iraq, Syria are Türkiye's 'legitimate targets': Fidan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
