Türkiye has urged other countries, especially allies, to avoid proximity to the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, Turkish Defence Ministry sources said on Thursday.

The statement came a day after Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared facilities belonging to the terror group PKK/YPG in Iraq and Syria as legitimate targets of the Turkish Armed Forces.

Fidan also warned third parties – without naming them – to stay away from PKK/YPG facilities.

When asked if Fidan’s warning is new, the source stated that "it's a reminder, and taking precautions is the responsibility of those concerned."

Türkiye intensified anti-terror operations against the PKK/YPG within its territories, and in neighbouring Syria and Iraq, after a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the Security Directorate General in Türkiye's capital Ankara on Sunday.

The other terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance gate.

The Turkish Interior Ministry has confirmed the attackers' links to the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

“We consistently emphasise that PKK/YPG is the same terrorist organization, and wherever they operate, they remain our legitimate targets,” defence ministry source said.

“We always stress that other countries, especially friendly and allied nations, should not be in proximity to these terrorists.”

US assistance to PKK/YPG in northern Syria

YPG is the PKK terror group's Syrian branch. In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Ankara has long been urging Washington to stop providing military training and supplying weapons to the terror group, including heavy weapons that could be used against Turkish security forces and civilians.

While the US says it is allied with the group in order to fight the terror group Daesh, Türkiye says using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

The US and the coalition forces it leads have provided armed training to YPG/PKK terrorists since 2015.

US troops also carried out joint armed exercises with YPG/PKK terrorists in the desert.