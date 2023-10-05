WORLD
2 MIN READ
Scores of Jewish settlers storm Al Aqsa Mosque again during Sukkot holiday
At least 4,551 settlers have stormed the complex since Sunday, according to data from the Islamic Waqf Department.
Scores of Jewish settlers storm Al Aqsa Mosque again during Sukkot holiday
Sukkot is a weeklong holiday, which started on Sept. 29 and will continue until Oct. 6. / Photo: Jerusalem Islamic Waqf / Others
October 5, 2023

Hundreds of Jewish settlers have forced their way into the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem on the fifth day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, according to the Islamic Waqf Department.

In a statement, the department said on Thursday that at least 240 settlers entered the site under the protection of Israeli police.

Sukkot is a weeklong holiday, which started on September 29 and will continue until October 6, ending a season of Jewish holidays that started by observing the Rosh Hashanah (New Year) on September 15.

Settlers stormed the complex in groups through the Al Mughrabi Gate in the western wall of Al Aqsa Mosque, witnesses said.

At least 4,551 settlers has stormed the complex since Sunday, according to data from the Islamic Waqf Department.

Israeli police began allowing the settler incursions into the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in 2003, despite repeated condemnations from Palestinians.

Al Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognized by the international community.

RelatedIsraeli settlers storm Al Aqsa complex in East Jerusalem to celebrate Sukkot
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us