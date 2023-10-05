WORLD
2 MIN READ
Moscow sees 'potential', Tehran 'strongly' opposes Zangezur Corridor
Two strong allies, Russia and Iran, find themselves having divided opinions about Zangezur Corridor — a strategic linkway between Baku and its autonomous region of Nakhchivan.
Moscow sees 'potential', Tehran 'strongly' opposes Zangezur Corridor
Russian President Putin and Iranian President Raisi photographed during talks in Tehran. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 5, 2023

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has voiced his strong opposition to the proposed Zangezur Corridor — a crucial link connecting mainland Azerbaijan with its autonomous region of Nakhchivan, Tehran Times said.

Raisi termed the establishment of the corridor a threat to the national security of countries in the region, citing the linkway will be used as a platform for the presence of NATO in the region, Tehran Times quoted the Iranian president as saying.

Iran is at loggerheads with the US and its NATO allies.

RelatedWhat is the Zangezur Corridor and why does it matter to Eurasia?

Raisi's statement regarding the Zangezur Corridor has coincided with Russia putting its weight behind the project, calling it as having "significant potential" for moving towards the normalisation of ties between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The work on the implementation of the project is being carried out in the trilateral Armenian-Azerbaijani-Russian working group, headed by deputy prime ministers of the three countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.

The group considers the corridor project to restore the transport route that connects Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan exclave through the Syunik region of Armenia, she said.

"We see in the implementation of this project a significant potential for moving towards normalisation of relations between Yerevan and Baku. Everything depends on the political will of the countries and the willingness to reach specific agreements."

RelatedOpening Zangezur corridor will strengthen Ankara-Baku ties: Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us