US confirms delivery of seized Iranian ammunition to Ukraine

The US has sent more than a million rounds of confiscated Iranian ammunition to Ukraine. The US military intercepted a ship carrying the weapons last December. It says they were destined for Houthi rebels in Yemen, in violation of a UN arms embargo. It's a timely delivery for Ukraine. It comes as a question mark hangs over future US aid packages... and NATO voices concerns over dwindling weapons supplies. Melinda Nucifora has more.