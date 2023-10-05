WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN chief concerned over Syria drone attack that killed dozens
Civilians, regime military personnel among deceased, according to SANA news agency.
UN chief concerned over Syria drone attack that killed dozens
According to the military statement, the attack with "explosive-laden drones" took place "immediately after the ceremony ended".  / Photo: Reuters
October 5, 2023

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over a drone attack on a military academy graduation in Syria, according to his spokesperson.

"Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the drone attack on a military academy graduation in Homs, which reportedly resulted in dozens of casualties, including civilians and numerous injuries," Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General is also deeply concerned about the retaliatory shelling by pro-government forces on multiple locations in northwest Syria and emerging reports of casualties," he added.

He noted that a nationwide ceasefire is essential for a meaningful political process to implement UN Security Council resolution 2254 which urges a ceasefire and a political settlement in Syria.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns all violence in Syria and urges all parties to respect their obligations under international law. He also recalls that civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law at all times," he added.

'Terrorist attack'

Earlier today, the regime’s SANA news agency said a number of people were killed in a drone attack that targeted a graduation ceremony for the Syrian regime’s military academy cadets in Homs.

Citing a statement from the regime’s General Command of the Army and Armed Forces, the news agency reported that dozens of people were injured in the “terrorist attack” carried out with “explosive ammunition.”

“The aggression resulted in the death of several civilians and military personnel in addition to the injury of dozens of the invited families, as well as several participating students,” it added.

RelatedIsrael hits Syrian army posts after drone incursion
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us