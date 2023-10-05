TÜRKİYE
Erdogan submits motion to extend Turkish troop mandate in Iraq and Syria
The motion signed by President Erdogan underlines the importance of Türkiye's continued participation in international coalitions formed to fight Daesh and other terrorist groups on the ground.
The motion said that, due to these developments, necessary measures should be taken in line with Türkiye's rights arising from international law.   /Photo: AA / Others
October 5, 2023

A presidential motion to extend the authorisation of sending Turkish troops to Iraq and Syria for another two years has been sent to the Turkish parliament.

The motion signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the risks and threats posed to national security by the developments in the areas adjacent to Türkiye's southern land borders and the ongoing conflict environment continue to increase.

Noting that Türkiye attaches great importance to the protection of the territorial integrity, national unity and stability of its neighbour Iraq, the motion said: "The continued existence of PKK and Daesh elements in Iraq and attempts at ethnicity-based separatism have a direct impact on regional peace, stability and the security of our country."

The motion also said that, due to these developments, necessary measures should be taken in line with Türkiye's rights arising from international law. 

The text also warned against developments that might pose a danger to Türkiye's national security, and are aimed at disrupting the territorial integrity of Iraq and Syria through terrorism.

The motion also emphasised the importance of Türkiye's continued participation in international coalitions formed to fight Daesh and other terrorist groups on the ground.

RelatedPKK/YPG facilities in Iraq, Syria are Türkiye's 'legitimate targets': Fidan
