Dozens of targets destroyed in Türkiye's anti-terror operation in Syria
Air operations in Syria's Tel Rifaat, Jazira and Derik regions destroyed 30 targets, including terror group shelters and depots while many terrorists were "neutralised", says Turkish Defence Ministry.
October 5, 2023

Türkiyehas hit weapons and ammunition warehouses of the terrorist group YPG/PKK as part of its anti-terror operations in northern Syria, destroying dozens of targets and "neutralising" many terrorists.

"In line with our self-defence rights arising from Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, air operations were carried out against terrorist targets in Tel Rifat, Cizire and Derik regions," Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The operation is being carried by Turkish National Intelligence Organisation [or MIT].

It said 30 targets, including an oil well and a storage facility, caves, bunkers, shelters and warehouses used by terrorists were destroyed. Many terrorists were "neutralised" in the operation, the statement said.

The Turkish Armed Forces will continue to fight against terrorism until there is not a single terrorist left, the statement said, all precautions have been taken to prevent any harm to innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets and the environment in the region.

The Turkish anti-terror operation came after PKK/YPG attacked the Interior Ministry in the Turkish capital Ankara last Sunday. In that attack, a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the ministry building, while another terrorist was killed by security forces at the entrance gate.

Turkish officials say the attack was planned in Syria and that the terrorists taking part in the attack has infiltrated from northern Syria. Two police officers suffered minor wounds in the attack. ​

PKK's terror campaign

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Meanwhile, Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler told US Secretary of Defence Lloyd James Austin that Türkiye is ready join fight with US against Daesh terror group in the region.

During their phone conversation, both sides emphasised the importance of close coordination in the region.

