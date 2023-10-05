October 5, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU's climate service says September was warmest month ever
Last month was not only the hottest September across the globe on record. It was higher by a margin described as extraordinary by data scientists. September 2023 beat the previous record by a whopping 0.5 degrees celsius. It's follows a year of record breaking temperatures with new highs set in June, July and August. Simon McGregor Wood reports.
2023 EU Climate Report: The Warmest September / Others
Explore