October 5, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ukraine says a Russian attack on a village cafe killed dozens
Ukraine has been rocked by one of the biggest Russian attacks on civilians since the start of the war. At least 51 people including children have been killed in a strike on a cafe and grocery shop in the Kharkiv region. Meanwhile President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Spain to shore up support for his offensive among European allies. Joel Flynn reports.
Russian Rockets hit Ukraine's Kharkiv / Others
