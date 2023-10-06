October 6, 2023
More than 113 million kids may be displaced over 30 years
Worldwide, the climate crisis has already left millions homeless. Rising seas are eating away at coastlines; storms are battering megacities and drought is triggering conflict. UNICEF has released a report predicting that global heating will cause more than 113 million children to be displaced in the next three decades. Sena Saylan has more.
