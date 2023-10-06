TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
France FM fuels tension by endorsing controversial  post on Türkiye's Mount Agri
Türkiye criticised French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna who posted a photo of Mount Agri on social media, a locale well established as belonging to Türkiye, during his visit to Armenia.
France FM fuels tension by endorsing controversial  post on Türkiye's Mount Agri
A view of Mount Agri, which is the highest peak in Türkiye, from Ozalp district of Van, Türkiye on April 14, 2022. / Photo: AA
October 6, 2023

France on Thursday defended a controversial social media post on Armenia seeming to tacitly support the territorial ambitions of ultranationalist Armenians.

The Tuesday post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, amid her visit to Armenia this week, showed a photo of Mount Agri, a locale well established as belonging to Türkiye, in the country’s east, but which some Armenians nonetheless covet as part of their country.

At a Foreign Ministry press briefing in Paris, a spokesperson was asked if France believes the mountain belongs to Armenia – was Colonna “misinformed” on this matter – and was she unaware that such a post would upset many Turkish people.

"Mount Agri is a symbolic scene when looked at from Armenia" – as it is near the border – spokeswoman Anna-Claire Legendre said in response.

The photo was posted on the occasion of Colonna’s visit to Armenia, she said, adding that Armenia has no territorial ambitions, and France is clear about this.

Türkiye criticises France FM

Serdar Kilic, Türkiye's special envoy for dialogue with Armenia, stressed that the mountain is well within the Turkish borders.

"Mr. Minister, that mountain in the picture is Mount Agri, located within the borders of Türkiye, and therefore an integral part of Türkiye," Kilic said.

"Hence, I'm afraid either you have a very confused purpose for your visit or you are in dire need of basic geography education."

Türkiye and Armenia have long had strained relations, though the mutual appointment of special envoys in December 2021 was a step meant to improve ties.

The border between th e Republic of Türkiye and Armenia was established under the Treaty of Kars over 100 years ago, in 1921.

Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us