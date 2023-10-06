WORLD
Pakistan Coast Guards seize over $21 M worth of narcotics
In an intelligence-led mission, Pakistan Coast Guards thwarted drug smugglers near the Arabian Sea.
The smugglers fled and left the narcotics in their vehicle during the operation / Photo: Getty Images.
October 6, 2023

The Pakistan Coast Guards have seized 800 kilograms of narcotics worth $21.84 million on the international market in an intelligence-based operation in a coastal city near the Arabian Sea in southwestern Balochistan province.

“In an intelligence-based counter-narcotics operation, Pakistan Coast Guards seized approximately 743 kg of hashish and 57 kg of meth ice from a vehicle in Gawadar,” a statement from the coastal security forces said on Friday, without specifying the date of the seizure.

During the operation in Gwadar, the smugglers fled, leaving the narcotics in their vehicle, the statement added.

According to the statement, the seized narcotics have an estimated international market value of $21.84 million.

