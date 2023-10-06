WORLD
Aliyev Skips EU-Brokered Talks Citing 'Anti-Azerbaijani' Atmosphere At Security Summit
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has dropped out of talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The recent Karabakh crisis and tensions between Baku and Yerevan were to be on the agenda at a European security summit in Granada, Spain. Aliyev cited an anti-Azerbaijani atmosphere ahead of the talks, for skipping the meeting. Baku also condemned French plans to send weapons to Armenia. The EU brokered peace talks were to be attended by French and German leaders along with President Aliyev and Prime Minister Pashinyan. But one of Baku's conditions - that Ankara also attend - was rejected by both France and Germany. The scrapped meeting would have been the first time both sides have met since Azerbaijan regained control of the entire Karabakh region last month. Armenia and Azerbaijan fought over the territory back in 2020, which ended in a Russian brokered ceasefire. Last month, Baku was able to clear the remaining Armenian separatists, who agreed to lay down their arms and dissolve their breakaway government. Guests: Yucel Acer Researcher at SETA Vehbi Baysan Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University
October 6, 2023
