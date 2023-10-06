WORLD
Pakistan overcome Netherlands and de Leede to win World Cup opener
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel hit identical half-centuries in their World Cup opener before the bowlers sealed a routine 81-run win for the 1992 champions.
Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Netherlands' Bas de Leede during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Pakistan and Netherlands. / Photo: AFP
October 6, 2023

Pakistan opened their World Cup campaign with a comfortable 81-run win against the Netherlands, overcoming an impressive performance from Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede.

The 1992 champions were bowled out for a fighting 286 in 49 overs with 68 each from Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan before dismissing their opponents for 205 in 41 overs.

"I am satisfied with the result," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Friday.

"Credit to the bowlers, we started well and took wickets in the middle. We lost three wickets while batting but the way Rizwan and Shakeel started took it away."

Pakistan faced tough resistance from De Leede who took 4-62 to thwart Pakistan's pursuit of a big total after they were put in to bat on a flat Rajiv Gandhi Stadium pitch.

De Leede then anchored his team's innings with a polished 68-ball 67 spiced with two sixes and six boundaries.

However, once he was clean-bowled by spinner Mohammad Nawaz in the 34th over the Dutch, who were 120-2 at one stage, fell apart.

The Netherlands lost Max O'Dowd (five) and Colin Ackermann (17) before de Leede and opener Vikramjit Singh (52 off 67 balls) led the recovery with a 70-run stand for the third wicket.

Singh, who hit four boundaries and a six, holed out to spinner Shadab Khan before pacer Haris Rauf removed Teja Nidamanuru (five) and rival skipper Scott Edwards without scoring to finish with 3-43.

Logan van Beek hit three boundaries and a six in his run-a-ball 28 to prolong the resistance but Rauf dismissed Paul van Meekeren for seven to give his team the victory.

"It's a bit disappointing. We bowled and fielded well," said Edwards.

"We thought we had a good chance at 120-2. De Leede is a quality cricketer in all three departments. His innings was awesome, we just needed someone to be with him."

SOURCE:AFP
