One killed, 26 injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv

The UN is sending investigators to the Ukranian Village where a suspected Russian missile attack killed more than 50 people on Thursday. A UN Spokeswoman has said there don't appear to be any military targets nearby. The air strikes continued in the early hours of Friday with a 10 year old boy and his grandmother reported to have died in the city of Kharkiv. Claire Herriot reports