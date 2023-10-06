WORLD
3 MIN READ
Myanmar’s top court declines to hear Suu Kyi's special appeals
The country’s ousted leader, arrested during the military coup in February 2021, is currently serving 27 years in prison after being convicted on various criminal charges, primarily filed by the military.
Myanmar’s top court declines to hear Suu Kyi's special appeals
Suu Kyi’s lawyers, who had been a source of information about the proceedings, were served with gag orders in late 2021. / Photo: AFP
October 6, 2023

Myanmar’s Supreme Court has declined to hear special appeals from the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi against her convictions in six corruption cases where she was found guilty of abusing her authority and accepting bribes, a legal official said.

Her supporters and independent analysts say the charges, all of which have been contested by Suu Kyi and her lawyers, are bogus and an attempt to discredit her and legitimise the military’s seizure of power.

She initially received sentences totaling 33 years but Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the military government, granted her clemency in five cases and reduced her sentence by six years as part of a broader amnesty for more than 7,00 0 prisoners to mark a Buddhist religious holiday in August.

The legal official, who is familiar with Suu Kyi’s court cases, said the appeals that the court in the capital Naypyitaw declined to hear included four cases in which she was convicted for abusing her position to rent parcels of land and property in Naypyitaw and Yangon, the country’s biggest city.

The cases alleged that she had obtained the land at below-market prices for a charitable foundation that she chaired and had built a residence for herself on one plot with money donated for the foundation.

The legal official spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to release information. Suu Kyi’s lawyers, who had been a source of information about the proceedings, were served with gag orders in late 2021.

RelatedMyanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi pardoned for several offences

Final stage

He said the other appeal cases were related to the two counts of corruption in which Suu Kyi was found guilty of receiving a total of $550,000 between 2018 and 2020 from Maung Weik, a tycoon who in 2008 had been convicted of drug trafficking.

Special appeals are usually the final stage of the judicial process in Myanmar. However, they can be re-examined by the Special Appeals Tribunal or the Plenary Tribunal if the chief justice sees them to be in the public interest.

Appeals of Suu Kyi’s convictions on the charges including election fraud, breaching the official secrets acts and six other corruption cases are still being processed, several legal officials have said.

RelatedMyanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to three more years for voting fraud
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us