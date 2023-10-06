Jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize

This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in her country. Mohammadi is imprisoned in Terhan’s most notorious Evin prison, on crimes which include spreading propaganda. Her exiled family says the award is an historic and profound moment in Iran’s fight for freedom, but the country's Foreign Ministry has dismissed the award as a political move. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.