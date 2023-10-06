TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye launches new wave of strikes on Syria-based terror groups
Türkiye hits 15 PKK/YPG targets in northern Syria "with the maximum amount" of ammunition, says Defence Ministry.
Türkiye launches new wave of strikes on Syria-based terror groups
Targets included "headquarters and shelters" used by terror groups that the United States has used to fight Daesh in Syria. / Photo: AA
October 6, 2023

Türkiye has a launched a new wave of air strikes against PKK/YPG targets in northern Syria, Defence Ministry said.

Late Friday's announcement came just hours after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the ongoing situation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The ministry said it had hit 15 PKK/YPG targets in northern Syria "with the maximum amount" of ammunition.

"Operations were conducted under our legitimate self-defence right permitted in Article 51 of UN Charter," the ministry said, adding, "Our fight against terrorism will continue with determination until the last terrorist is neutralised."

Earlier, Fidan told Blinken that Ankara's air strikes in Syria will continue "with determination" despite Thursday's drone episode — the first of its kind between the strategic NATO allies.

Blinken "highlighted the need to coordinate and deconflict our activities," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said after the call with Fidan.

RelatedUAV downing doesn't impact operations against PKK terrorists: Türkiye

Türkiye stepped up cross-border air raids against PKK/YPG targets in northeastern Syria and northern Iraq in retaliation for a terror attack in Ankara that wounded two policemen last Sunday.

PKK — listed as a terror group by Ankara and its Western allies including US — claimed responsibility for the first bombing to hit the Turkish capital since 2016.

Türkiye unveiled that two PKK/YPG assailants neutralized in the Ankara attack came from Syria.

SDF is a misnomer for the YPG, a Syrian offshore of the PKK. The US created the SDF in 2014 on the pretext of fighting Daesh terror group despite Ankara offering Washington to collaborate in fight against the terror group.

Aware of YPG's tainted origins, Washington named it as SDF only to justify to the world that it wasn't fighting one terror group with another. But Ankara has always objected to the move and over time relations between the US and Türkiye have faced an overwhelming strain.

Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency said on Friday that Turkish intelligence agents killed a PKK terrorist in an operation in Iraq's Sinjar region. The agency identified him as Ilyas Biro Eli and said he was responsible for an assassination unit.

"We will continue to fight terrorism wherever it emanates from. We will extinguish it at its sources, be it in northern Iraq or northern Syria,” wrote Fahrettin Altun, Turkey's presidential communications director.

RelatedTurkish FM urges US to end cooperation with YPG terror group in Syria
RelatedTürkiye identifies second terrorist involved in Ankara attack
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us