October 7, 2023
Israeli military announces air, land, sea bombardment of Gaza
Brendan Ciaran Browne is an assistant professor on Conflict Resolution and Reconciliation at Trinity College Dublin. He says Israel continues to plunge Palestinians further into desperation, and the unprecedented events taking place are a response to the systematic inequality Palestinians face, especially those living in the Gaza Strip.
