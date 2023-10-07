October 7, 2023
Israel declares 'war' on Hamas as death toll rises following attack by Palestinian fighters
Israel has declared war against Palestinian group Hamas after the group initiated a rapid military operation against Israel. In response to over 2000 rockets that triggered explosions and air raid sirens as far north as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, the Israeli military has struck targets in Gaza.
