Netanyahu vows to defeat Hamas, tells nation war 'will take time'

The Palestinian group, Hamas, has for the first time infiltrated Israel sending fighters across the Gazan border, and announcing the start of "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood". Within the last three hours, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to avenge Israel after Hamas waged it's attack early Saturday morning. The death tolls on both fronts have been rising. The Israeli army radio says at least 300 Israelis have been killed, while at least 230 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's bombardement. Simon McGregor-Wood reports