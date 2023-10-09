WORLD
5 MIN READ
15 Palestinian families 'massacred' in Israeli strikes on Gaza homes
Palestinian health ministry says more nearly 500 Palestinians have been killed and at least 2,750 other injured in relentless bombardment by Israeli.
15 Palestinian families 'massacred' in Israeli strikes on Gaza homes
People evacuate a Palestinian woman from a buılding hit by Israeli airstrike. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 9, 2023

The Israeli military "massacred" 15 Palestinian families across Gaza by targeting their homes over the past two days even as the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on the besieged enclave rose close to 500, Palestinian officials have said.

At least 493 Palestinians have been killed and 2,751 others injured in ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, the health ministry in Gaza said.

The United Nations said separate that more than 123,000 people have been displaced in Gaza since the recent flare-up of violence between the Hamas and Israel.

"Contrary to (Israeli) occupation claims of targeting resistance capabilities, the (Israeli) occupation army committed 15 massacres by bombing their homes directly without any warning," Salama Marouf, chairman of the media office in Gaza, said in a statement on Monday.

Marouf added that the Israeli army is entirely to blame for these massacres of civilians.

"This difficult reality...necessitates an urgent action by the international community's relevant organisations to curb the (Israeli) occupation which is following the scorched-earth policy within densely residential areas," he added.

Israeli warplanes also destroyed mosque in western Gaza city, bringing the total number of mosques fully destroyed to five, according to an Anadolu news agency correspondent.

Early on Monday, the Israeli army confirmed that it had struck over 500 targets in Gaza during overnight raids, claiming they were Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets.

At least 32 Palestinians were killed on Monday in fresh Israeli airstrikes, including 19 Palestinians of the same family in the city of Rafah south of Gaza City, as the besieged territory suffered the deadliest spate of violence in many years.

Five Palestinians were killed in another strike targeting a house in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, they added.

Four people also lost their lives in another air strike on a house in the al Zaatar neighborhood in northern Gaza. An Israeli strike also targeted a house in Deir al Balah in central Gaza, killing three people.

A girl was also killed and several people were wounded in an attack on a mosque in the Al Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City.

Israeli fighter jets also staged several air strikes in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza, the Interior Ministry run by the Palestinian group Hamas said in a statement.

The Israeli army said its aircraft continued to pound the Gaza in order to “devastate the capabilities” of Hamas.

A military statement said several command posts were destroyed in the attacks, including an “operational asset used by Hamas” located in a mosque in Jabaliya.

Palestinian groups in Gaza, meanwhile, fired volleys of rockets into southern Israel.

Biggest attack

Hamas said it fired about 100 rockets toward the coastal city of Ashkelon. One person was wounded when a rocket directly struck an apartment building in the city, said the Magen David Adom ambulance service.

The Islamic Jihad group also said it fired several rockets towards Tel Aviv.

On Saturday, Hamas launched its biggest attack on Israel in decades, firing thousands of rockets and sending fighters who infiltrated Israeli towns near the Gaza. The group said its attack was in response to Israeli violations in the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence.

At least 700 Israelis have been killed and over 2,300 others wounded in the attack, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.

Israel also attacked, with the Israeli army initiating Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas with a series of airstrikes on the Gaza, killing more than 430 Palestinians and wounding at least 2,300 others.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to use all of Israel’s strength to destroy Hamas’ capabilities and “take revenge for this black day.”

RelatedLive blog: Over 123,000 displaced in Gaza amid Israel, Hamas conflict — UN
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us