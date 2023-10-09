WORLD
Israel continues retaliatory strikes in Gaza after Hamas attack
2023 was already the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the United Nations began keeping track of fatalities back in 2005. Israeli forces along with Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinian neighbourhoods repeatedly since Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power in December. The fragile nature of relations between both sides have escalated on many occasions in the past. But Hamas's operation on Israel threatens to further destabilise the already precarious Middle East region. Our correspondent Jon Brain looks back at how the attack unfolded and why.
Israel vows to inflict 'unprecedented price' on Hamas in Gaza / Others
October 9, 2023
