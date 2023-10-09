The military wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas has announced the capture of a new group of Israelis from settlements around Palestine's Gaza.

In a speech broadcast on the Hamas-affiliated Al Aqsa TV on Monday, the Izzeddin al Qassam Brigades' spokesman Abu Ubaida said that fighters affiliated with the group had successfully captured a new group of Israelis and brought them to the Gaza Strip.

Abu Ubaida said al Qassam Brigades members documented the killing of some of the captured Israelis by Israeli forces but did not specify the number of captives.

He stressed that the group was still present in Israel and clashing with Israeli forces in some cities and Jewish settlements.

Particularly intense fighting took place in the Ma'ale Adumim Jewish settlement north of Gaza, resulting in numerous casualties on the Israeli side, he added.

Abu Ubaida stated that the al Qassam Brigades were located in Gaza's southern Sofo region and continued to engage in clashes with Israeli forces.

Israeli authorities have yet to issue a statement on the captured individuals claimed by Hamas.

Hamas launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood on Saturday, saying the surprise, multifront attack on Israel was in response to the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence. It said it fired rockets and captured many Israelis.

In retaliation, the Israeli army initiated Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

At least 493 Palestinians have been killed and 2,751 others injured in the attacks, according to medical sources in Gaza, while the Israeli death toll climbed to over 700.