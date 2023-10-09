WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel calls up 300,000 reservists to counter massive Hamas offensive
Chief military spokesperson claims military regaining control of areas overrun by Hamas but isolated clashes continue as some Palestinian fighters remain active.
Israel calls up 300,000 reservists to counter massive Hamas offensive
Israeli soldiers during an operation near Sderot in southern Israel. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
October 9, 2023

Israel has drafted a record 300,000 reservists in its response to a multi-front Hamas attack from Gaza and is "going on the offensive," the chief military spokesperson has said.

Since Saturday's surprise assault, Israeli aircraft have been pounding Gaza targets while its ground forces have battled to retake control of border villages and towns overrun Hamas fighters.

Chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said control of those communities had been re-established but that isolated clashes continued as some Hamas fighters remained active.

"We are now carrying out searches in all of the communities and clearing the area," he said in a televised briefing on Monday.

RelatedPalestinian envoy to UN rebukes nations for ignoring Israeli atrocities

Military officials had previously said that their focus was on securing Israel's side of the border before carrying out any major escalation of the counter-offensive in Gaza.

Hagari said 300,000 reservists have been called up by the military since Saturday, a number suggesting preparations for a possible invasion — though any such plans have not been officially confirmed.

"We have never drafted so many reservists on such a scale," he said. "We are going on the offensive."

Hagari confirmed media reports that 700 people had been killed on Israel's side of the border, including 73 confirmed members of the security forces. He said Israel's military had killed hundreds of Palestinian gunmen.

RelatedHamas says captured more Israelis as fighting razes for third day
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us