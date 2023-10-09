WORLD
Israel intensifies its bombardment of Gaza
Gaza's residents endure a terrifying night as Israel launches missiles, devastating homes and the Rafah border crossing. Families share heart-wrenching stories, and tensions escalate as both sides exchange fire. With over 700 Israelis killed, Israel faces its worst day in history. As the conflict intensifies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to cripple Hamas, leaving Gaza's 2 million residents in an uncertain and perilous situation. Sena Saylan has more.
October 9, 2023
