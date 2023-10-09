Egypt has intensified its push for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate spiralling violence in Palestine's Gaza and Israel, his office said, after three days of fighting killed more than 1,300 people.

President Abdel Fattah el Sisi spoke with UAE Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, agreeing to "intensify discussions and diplomatic efforts to stop military escalation", Sisi's spokesperson said on Monday.

Abu Dhabi normalised relations with Israel in 2020 under the US-backed Abraham Accords, over four decades after Cairo became the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979.

On Sunday, Sisi spoke with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, warning of the dangerous "absence of political prospects".

Abbas' government administers the occupied West Bank, while Hamas governs Gaza.

Sisi also spoke on Sunday with Jordan's King Abdullah II, whose country acts as custodian of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and recognised Israel in 1994.

'A complete siege'

Since Saturday, Sisi has also spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Egypt's diplomatic flurry comes after Hamas fighters launched Saturday a multi-pronged attack on Israel, which responded with air strikes on the besieged Gaza.

More than 700 Israelis were killed, in addition to 560 Palestinians in Gaza, according to officials on both sides.

No negotiations seem to be in sight, with Israel announcing "a complete siege" on the blockaded Gaza amid what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said would be a "long and difficult war".

European Union foreign ministers will hold urgent talks Tuesday on the situation in Israel and Gaza, while in Cairo, Palestine's permanent representative has made a similar request of the Arab League.