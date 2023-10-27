October 27, 2023
WORLD
EU Migrant Crisis: Is Europe doing enough to help?
“No one puts their children in a boat, unless the water is safer than the land” Those are the words of Somali-British poet Warsan Shire - explaining why some migrants flee to escape conflict and insecurity. With hundreds of migrants dying in the Mediterranean Sea every year, is Europe doing enough to help them and the countries that take them in?
TRT World
