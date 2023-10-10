Climate Data Suggests Mediterranean Basin Is Warming 1.5x Faster Than Global Average

Recent data on the global climate crisis has raised alarm on a particular region. The Mediterranean basin is warming 1.5 times faster than the global average. That impact was evident as several Mediterranean countries battled record high temperatures and raging wildfires this year. Many of the areas affected included popular tourist destinations, a major economic driver in the region that millions depend on. Home to more than half a billion people and over a dozen countries, the Mediterranean basin has seen sharp increases in extreme weather patterns from floods, droughts to wildfires. This year has been the hottest summer on record with the region sweltering through temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius.Turkiye has been especially affected, where new data shows that the country is at risk of extreme overheating. Forest fires ravaged large parts of southern Turkiye as well as Greece, Italy, Spain and Algeria. To combat the rising heat, Turkiye is planning to double its reduction targets in its roadmap to reach net zero emissions by 2053. Guest: Simon Boxall Principal Teaching Fellow at University of Southampton